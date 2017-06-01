Welcome to
the Pack
Monthly boxes of pre-portioned, grain-free dog food that ensures your pup gets the right amount to eat at every meal.
Love Your
Dog Longer
We're loving our dogs to death. Over 50% of dogs are overweight, and 80% of dog-owners can't see the love handles on their labradoodle. Even with traditional kibble, dogs eat 20% more than they should. The answer is simple. If you love your dog, feed it well.
Open and Serve
No measuring and no puppy dog eyes. Just open the pouch and pour to ensure perfect portions every time. Whether it’s coming from you, your forgetful fifth grader, or the ditzy dog walker.
Best In Chow
Our portioned and portable meals are delivered directly to your door, so you can say goodbye and good riddance to last minute trips to the store and comparing expensive kibble brands in the middle of aisle two.
No Fetching
Required
BarkChef is a monthly subscription service that delivers perfectly-portioned meals with lean proteins, all-natural fiber, wholesome carbohydrates, and essential vitamins and minerals for your fancy floofer.